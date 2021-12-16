IKM Subsea Confirms Buzios ROV Services Deal with Petrobras

Oslo-based subsea well intervention and installation services company AKOFS Offshore last week scored a three-year deal with Brazil's Petrobras for its vessel Skandi Santos.

Under the contract, the Skandi Santos will perform a broad scope of subsea services in Brazil, and IKM Subsea will take care of ROV services. Bravante will be responsible for marine services.



IKM Subsea on Thursday confirmed the deal and shared that the services under the contract would be carried out at Petrobras' giant Buzios offshore oil field in the Santos Basin. The field is located around 200km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro at water depths ranging from 1,600m to 2,100m.

The contract with Petrobras will start in the fourth quarter of 2022 and it includes two work class ROVs onboard Skandi Santos and a supply of survey services, representing a total contract value of approximately $107 Million.

"It is an exciting time and a positive start to IKM Subsea in Brasil, being awarded a contract with a global partner such as AKOFS. Besides to being important in order to sustain investments, it brings an opportunity to work directly with the major contractor in Brazil. This gives IKM the opportunity to structure and invest even more in our Brazilian Branch both for our onshore and offshore staff”, says Managing Director Alexandre Vilanova at IKM Subsea Brazil.

“This award strengthens the relationship IKM Subsea has built with AKOFS as well as reinforces our capability in be bold to meet the clients’ requirements and needs, providing a tailored solution to the Brazilian market,” says Fernanda Roale, Business Development Manager at IKM Subsea Brasil.

“We are excited to execute another contract with IKM, this time for Petrobras. We look forward to repeating the success of our partnership in Norway for Equinor,” says Brazil General Manager Gabriel Oliveira at AKOFS.