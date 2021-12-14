Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Carbon Transition Sells More Utsira Multi-Client Library Data

December 14, 2021

Credit: AGS
Credit: AGS

Oslo-listed firm Carbon Transition has entered into a new $2 million multi-client seismic data licensing contract with an undisclosed customer. 

"Under the contract, the customer will license certain data from Carbon Transition’s Utsira multi-client library in Norway. The agreement represents revenues of approximately USD 2.0 million to Carbon Transition on a net basis," Carbon Transition said.

This is the second  Utsira multi-client license agreement announced by Carbon Transition in December.

On December 3, Carbon Transition announced a net $2.2 million license agreement, also with an undisclosed client.

"This means Carbon Transition in total has sold a net of $4.2 million from the Utsira multi-client library in the month of December 2021. The combined sales in December will strengthen Carbon Transition's balance sheet with approximately $4.2 million," Carbon Transition said.

According to the info on the company's website, its Utsira OBN multi-client library is located to the west of the Utsira High in the Norwegian North Sea and covers an area of approximately 2,000 square kilometers "of highly prospective acreage with high definition 3D seismic OBN data."

The survey was acquired during 2018 and 2019 with support from AkerBP, Equinor, and TGS. The Utsira holds large offshore fields, such as Edvard Grieg, Ivar Aasen, Balder, Gina Krog, Gudrun, and Johan Sverdrup, along with a number of undeveloped discoveries and prospects.

The Oslo-listed firm earlier this year changed its name to Carbon Transition from AxxisGeo Solutions, reflecting its new strategy to invest in low carbon businesses.

Cabon Transition has said it will focus on investing in private companies and have "a goal of positively impacting the value creation of its investments."

As for its seismic business, operating under the name Axxis Geo Solutions, with both an ocean-bottom seismic contract business and a multi-client data library, the company has previously said it will continue going forward but will be subject to requirements for satisfactory rates of return.

In November, the company said its CEO Ronny Bøhn had decided to resign.  Bøhn had served as CEO of then AxxisGeo Solutions since August 2020. He has more than 20 years of experience in the seismic industry and had held management positions as vice president of marine operations at CGG and as COO at April AS.

Last week, Carbon Transition appointed Nils Haugestad as interim CEO. Haugestad will also remain in his position as CFO of the company.

 

Geoscience Seismic Activity

Related Offshore News

Fulmar Explorer - Credit: Paul Misje/MarineTraffic.com

SeaBird Gets Termination Notice for OBN Source Vessel...
Credit:David Meek / MarineTraffic.com

Reach Subsea Bags U.S. Gulf of Mexico Work


Trending Offshore News

Fulmar Explorer - Credit: Paul Misje/MarineTraffic.com

SeaBird Gets Termination Notice for OBN Source Vessel...
Geoscience
Copyright Jiri Buller/Shell

Can We Still be Friends? Shell Sends Parting Note to Dutch...
People & Companies

Insight

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Offshore Mooring Firm FMS Bags Contract with P&A Specialist Well-Safe Solutions

Offshore Mooring Firm FMS Bags Contract with P&A Specialist Well-Safe Solutions

JF Subtech Wraps Subsea IRM work on Ithaca Energy's North Sea Platform

JF Subtech Wraps Subsea IRM work on Ithaca Energy's North Sea Platform

Carbon Transition Sells More Utsira Multi-Client Library Data

Carbon Transition Sells More Utsira Multi-Client Library Data

ABS Launches Floating Production Life Extension Guide

ABS Launches Floating Production Life Extension Guide

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine