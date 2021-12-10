Seaway 7 Confirms Sizeable Offshore Installation Contract in Taiwan

Seaway 7, a subsidiary of Subsea 7 focused on the offshore renewable energy industry, has this week confirmed the award of a "sizeable" contract in Taiwan. For Seaway 7, sizeable contracts are worth between $50 million and $150 million.

The contract was awarded by China Steel Power Corporation Ltd and is for the transport and installation of the subsea cable system of the Zhong Neng Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan.

The award, first announced in July 2020, is now confirmed with the project developers reaching the final investment decision this week and will now be included in the Seaway 7 backlog. China Steel Power Corporation Ltd is a joint venture company between China Steel Corporation and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

The Seaway 7 project scope includes 29 inner array grid cables and 4 landfall export cables of 66kV, totaling around 196km in length. In addition to the submarine cable installation works, Seaway 7 will also carry out submarine cable route surveys, perform horizontal directional drilling activities, and execute post-lay trenching, termination, jointing and testing services. Offshore installation activities are expected to commence in 2023.

Stuart Fitzgerald CEO for Seaway 7 said: "This is the 6th offshore wind project for Seaway 7 in Taiwan and we are proud to be contributing to the growing Taiwanese offshore wind market. Seaway 7 is bringing experience from over a decade of work in European offshore wind projects and is developing a local skilled workforce to deliver these milestone projects."

The Zhong Neng offshore wind farm is located about 13 km off Changhua County on the west coast of Taiwan. The wind farm will have a capacity of around 300 MW, consisting of 31 Vestas 9.6MW wind turbine generators.