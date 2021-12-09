Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
NEO Energy Wraps Buy of Exxon's UK North Sea Fields

December 9, 2021

Elgin Franklin facilities - File Photo: Chrysaor
NEO Energy has completed the previously announced acquisition of a portfolio of non-operated oil and gas assets in the UK Central and Northern North Sea from ExxonMobil. The company made the announcement on Wednesday.

North Sea-focused oil company NEO Energy in February struck a deal to buy ExxonMobil's UK North Sea assets. 

Backed by Norwegian private equity investor HitecVision, NEO Energy said it would acquire "a major portfolio" of non-operated oil and gas assets in the Central and Northern North Sea from ExxonMobil, in a transaction valued at "more than $1 billion."

The agreement includes ownership interests in 14 producing fields operated primarily by Shell, including Penguins, Starling, Fram, the Gannet Cluster and Shearwater; Elgin Franklin fields operated by TotalEnergies; and interests in the associated infrastructure. ExxonMobil’s share of production from these fields was approximately 38,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day in 2019. 

The transaction took a bit longer than expected to complete, as the two companies had in February targeted completion for mid-2021.

Mergers & Acquisitions UKCS North Sea Production Europe Energy Activity

