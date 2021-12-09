Prosafe's Flotel Extends Stay in Trinidad

Offshore accommodation rig owner Prosafe said Thursday it had secured a contract extension in Trinidad and Tobago for its Safe Concordia flotel.

The charter takes the firm operational period for the rig through to end-January 2022. The total value of the contract extension, with an undisclosed client, is around $6 million.

Safe Concordia is a DP2 semi-submersible offshore accommodation unit with 461 beds

The vessel was constructed at Keppel FELS shipyard in Singapore and delivered in March 2005 before completing an upgrade in July 2015.