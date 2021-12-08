Australia's Santos Awards Long-term Charters for Solstad Offshore Vessel Duo

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has secured long-term contracts with Santos for two of its offshore vessels in Australia.

The AHTS Far Senator and PSV Far Seeker have been awarded a contract by Santos in support of its drilling activities. The contracts are expected to start in the second quarter of 2022.

Each contract has an estimated duration of 390 days with potential extension options. Solstad Offshore did not share the financial details of the contracts.

According to MarineTraffic data, both vessels are currently in Australia.



