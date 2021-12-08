Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BP's Comms EVP Morrell Joins Disney

December 8, 2021

Geoff Morrell, BPs Executive vice president, communications and advocacy to join Disney - Credit: BP
Geoff Morrell, BPs Executive vice president, communications and advocacy to join Disney - Credit: BP

Walt Disney Co on Tuesday named former Pentagon press secretary Geoff Morrell to the newly created position of chief corporate affairs officer, overseeing corporate communications, government relations, and global public policy.

Morrell is currently the executive vice-president of communications and advocacy at oil and gas company BP, and is credited with helping repair the company's reputation after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon industrial disaster. He assumes his new role at Disney on Jan. 24, joining the media company as it navigates the disruptions of a global pandemic and the streaming media revolution.

"Just as we have re-imagined how we bring our creativity to the world with new platforms, we must also continually evolve how we tell the story of our great company," CEO Bob Chapek wrote in a memo Tuesday to Disney staff announcing Morrell's appointment.

Morrell will also hold the title of Senior Executive Vice President, replacing Zenia Mucha who will be retiring from Disney shortly after the year-end.

The appointment marks a homecoming for Morrell, who worked as a desk assistant at Disney-owned ABC News in New York and Washington, D.C., while attending college and graduate school. He began his reporting career in 1992, covering the presidential campaign of Bill Clinton, and later re-joined ABC News as White House correspondent from 2004 to 2007.

From 2007 to 2011, Morrell served as Pentagon press secretary and as the chief spokesman for Defense Secretary Robert M. Gates and the U.S. military. He was appointed by President George W. Bush and continued to serve in that role under President Barack Obama.

Morrell joins Disney in a period of transition for the entertainment giant.

Bob Iger, who stepped down as Disney's CEO in 2020 after 15 years in the role, will leave the company by the end of this month. The Mouse House also recently tapped Susan Arnold to become its first woman chair.

Several other Disney executives have announced plans to leave by the end of 2021, including Walt Disney Studios head Alan Horn, president and chief creative officer of Disney Branded Television, Gary Marsh, and company general counsel Alan Braverman. 

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru Editing by Ramakrishnan M. And Mark Potter)

People & Companies People Energy Activity

Related Offshore News

Ronnie Bonnar, New Chair of ORE Catapult

UK's ORE Catapult Names New Chair
Andrew Reid - Credit: NorthStone Advisers

Energy Intelligence Firm NorthStone Advisers Launched in...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Saudi Aramco (File Photo)

Saudi Aramco Awards Three Offshore EPCI Contracts to...
Middle East
Credit: leowolfert/AdobeStock

Global Oil CEOs Stress Need for Oil and Gas Despite Clean...
North America

Insight

UK North Sea's Oil and Gas Future Darkens after Shell's Cambo Exit

UK North Sea's Oil and Gas Future Darkens after Shell's Cambo Exit

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Financial Close Reached for 298MW Offshore Wind Project in Taiwan

Financial Close Reached for 298MW Offshore Wind Project in Taiwan

Stena Drilling Confirms Samsung Drillship Deal

Stena Drilling Confirms Samsung Drillship Deal

OMV Petrom Could Delay Black Sea Gas Project FID Pending Tax Change

OMV Petrom Could Delay Black Sea Gas Project FID Pending Tax Change

Op-ed: Cambo: How the UK Needs New Oil and Gas Fields - It's Part of Going Green, Says Industry Expert

Op-ed: Cambo: How the UK Needs New Oil and Gas Fields - It's Part of Going Green, Says Industry Expert

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine