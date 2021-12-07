Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Saudi Aramco Awards Three Offshore EPCI Contracts to McDermott

December 7, 2021

Credit: Saudi Aramco (File Photo)
Credit: Saudi Aramco (File Photo)

Offshore construction and installation company McDermott has secured three new deals with Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco.

The contracts are for engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) projects in Saudi waters.

"In total, McDermott will provide EPCI of four drilling jackets and seven oil production deck modules (PDMs) in Saudi Arabia's Zuluf, Ribyan, Abu Sa'fah, and Safaniya fields located offshore in the Arabian Gulf," McDermott said, without sharing details on the financial value of the contracts.

Tareq Kawash, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Europe, Middle East, and Africa: "These awards are a direct result of our long track record of successfully delivering shallow water infrastructure for Saudi Aramco and our commitments to the growth of Saudi Arabia's energy sector as well as In-Kingdom execution in line with Vision 2030."

In addition to the seven PDMs and four drilling jackets, the scope of work for the three contract release purchase orders (CRPOs) includes EPCI of more than 28 miles (45 kilometers) of pipelines, more than 62 miles (100 kilometers) of subsea cables and tie-in works to existing facilities. 

Fabrication is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022, with offshore installation starting the fourth quarter of 2022 and overall completion expected the second quarter of 2023.

Middle East Shallow Water Engineering Energy Activity

