DNV Grants Statement of Feasibility for GustoMSC's Tri-Floater

Classification society DNV has completed a concept verification and technical & commercial assessment of GustoMSC’s floating offshore wind turbine foundation Tri-Floater, confirming the technical feasibility and compliance with the relevant design standards.

"The Tri-Floater wind turbine foundation is a modular, robust, and cost-effective solution for the +15MW range wind turbines, optimized for efficient worldwide fabrication and operation," GustoMSC, part of NOV, said.

The GustoMSC Tri-Floater is a triangular semi-submersible with an offshore wind turbine column at the center of one of its sides. The semi-sub structure is modular and can be tailored to fit any desired wind turbine, GustoMSC explains.

"[Tri-Floater] has good overall performance and has a shallow draft in port, thanks to its innovative arrangement and buoyant damper boxes. The Tri-Floater is designed to meet the needs of the floating offshore wind market. The successfully completed Technical and Commercial Assessment is an overall review of the concept from a ‘bankability’ perspective, taking into account evaluation of the concept with regards to fabrication, transport, installation, and operation phases," GustoMSC says, adding that the focus of the Tri-Floater design lays on easy manufacturing, optimizing for local and global supply chain, operations, and maintenance.

Barend Jenje, Commercial Director Floating Wind, GustoMSC, states: “Having successfully completed DNV’s reviews brings us closer to exploit the potential of floating offshore wind and its key contribution to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all.

"Thanks to our extensive experience in offshore projects, our involvement in the upcoming floating projects, and the combined expertise in NOV, GustoMSC is particularly well-positioned to contribute to the successful development of this new technology.”

