Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

DNV Grants Statement of Feasibility for GustoMSC's Tri-Floater

December 3, 2021

Credit: GustoMSC
Credit: GustoMSC

Classification society DNV has completed a concept verification and technical & commercial assessment of GustoMSC’s floating offshore wind turbine foundation Tri-Floater, confirming the technical feasibility and compliance with the relevant design standards.

"The Tri-Floater wind turbine foundation is a modular, robust, and cost-effective solution for the +15MW range wind turbines, optimized for efficient worldwide fabrication and operation," GustoMSC, part of NOV, said.

The GustoMSC Tri-Floater is a triangular semi-submersible with an offshore wind turbine column at the center of one of its sides. The semi-sub structure is modular and can be tailored to fit any desired wind turbine, GustoMSC explains.

"[Tri-Floater] has good overall performance and has a shallow draft in port, thanks to its innovative arrangement and buoyant damper boxes. The Tri-Floater is designed to meet the needs of the floating offshore wind market. The successfully completed Technical and Commercial Assessment is an overall review of the concept from a ‘bankability’ perspective, taking into account evaluation of the concept with regards to fabrication, transport, installation, and operation phases," GustoMSC says, adding that the focus of the Tri-Floater design lays on easy manufacturing, optimizing for local and global supply chain, operations, and maintenance. 

Barend Jenje, Commercial Director Floating Wind, GustoMSC, states: “Having successfully completed DNV’s reviews brings us closer to exploit the potential of floating offshore wind and its key contribution to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all. 

"Thanks to our extensive experience in offshore projects, our involvement in the upcoming floating projects, and the combined expertise in NOV, GustoMSC is particularly well-positioned to contribute to the successful development of this new technology.” 

 Credit: GustoMSC

Activity Floating Wind Renewable Energy Engineering Energy Industry News Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Credit: phi771/AdobeStock / Image cropped

Oil Firms Face Workforce Crunch as Renewables Beckon -...
Credit: Global Image Archive/AdobeStock

Australian Parliament Clears Way for Offshore Wind Farms


Trending Offshore News

Maersk Voyager - Credit; Maersk Drilling

TotalEnergies Spuds 'High-impact' Venus-1X Well Offshore...
Activity
Noble Clyde Boudreaux - Image by Jeremy Abercrombie - Marine Traffic

China Told Indonesia to Stop Drilling for Oil and Gas in...
Activity

Insight

Asia’s Demand Engine Fires Up Global LNG supply

Asia’s Demand Engine Fires Up Global LNG supply

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

'Repeat Customer' Taps Magseis Fairfield for Gulf of Mexico OBN Survey

'Repeat Customer' Taps Magseis Fairfield for Gulf of Mexico OBN Survey

3i to Assume Full Control Over Danish Offshore Vessel Owner ESVAGT

3i to Assume Full Control Over Danish Offshore Vessel Owner ESVAGT

Turkey Slams Cyprus Over Exploration License for Exxon, Qatar Petroleum in Mediterranean

Turkey Slams Cyprus Over Exploration License for Exxon, Qatar Petroleum in Mediterranean

Unite: Around 300 UK North Sea Workers Set to Go on Strike from Dec 6

Unite: Around 300 UK North Sea Workers Set to Go on Strike from Dec 6

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine