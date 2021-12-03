Vår Energi CEO Joins Norwegian Oil and Gas Association Board

Norwegian oil firm Vår Energi's CEO Torger Rød has been appointed a new board member of the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOROG).

Norwegian Oil and Gas Association is an employer and interest organization for companies that operate or are suppliers to oil and gas activities, offshore renewable energy production, and offshore mineral activities on the Norwegian Continental shelf. NOROG is affiliated with the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise, NHO.

Rød said: "I look forward to start in my new role, and on behalf of Vår Energi keep on working to achieve climate goals while ensuring value creation through more cost-effective oil and gas production.

"The Norwegian continental shelf is attractive and is uniquely positioned. With the stable framework conditions, efficient and safe operations, low cost levels and low CO2 emissions on a global scale, I’m convinced that we as an industry have what it takes to develop in the right direction. There is a change process happening, in which the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association has a key role in ensuring continued good cooperation between the players in the industry and between the industry and the authorities," he said.

Rød started as CEO of Vår Energi, the largest independent oil and gas company on the Norwegian shelf. on June 1, 2021.

He was elected as the new CEO back in January after Var Energi CEO Kristin F. Kragseth accepted the position as CEO of Petoro, the management company for the Norwegian state-owned oil and gas interests.

He has a total of 23 years of experience from Equinor, both in Norway and internationally, and has been both SVP Safety and Security and SVP Project Development with responsibility for all development projects in Equinor.

Torger Rød joins the NOROG board together with Monica Th. Bjørkmann (Subsea7), Karl Johnny Hersvik (Aker BP), Kjetil Hove (Equinor ASA), Marianne Lefdal (CGG), Kristin Kragseth (Petoro), Steinar Våge (ConocoPhillips), Erik Sæstad (Oceaneering) and Marianne Davenport (Baker Hughes).



