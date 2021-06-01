Torger Rød Takes Over as New CEO for Vår Energi

Torger Rød has officially taken over as the new CEO of the Norwegian oil and gas company Vår Energi, the firm said Tuesday.

He was elected as the new CEO back in January after Var Energi CEO Kristin F. Kragseth accepted the position as CEO of Petoro, the management company for the Norwegian state-owned oil and gas interests.

Prior to joining Var Energi, Rød had spent 22 years working with Equinor both in Norway and internationally, most recently as the Head of Safety and Security and before this as the SVP Project Development.

Phil Hemmens, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vår Energi said: "The Board is delighted to have Torger join Vår Energi. He has the experience, leadership skills and energy to take the company into an exciting, yet challenging future. The board has ambitious growth plans for Vår Energi, whilst moving the company in a more sustainable direction. Torger has deep knowledge and experience from the energy sector, having been responsible for major project developments globally, including renewable and low carbon projects. His proven track record is the perfect fit for Vår Energi."

Torger Rød said: "I am very proud to take over the leadership of Vår Energi – one of the largest operators on the Norwegian shelf. Vår Energi is a very exciting company. Its size, highly valuable assets, capable organization, and resourceful and ambitious owners place it amongst the elite in the industry. Vår Energi is a young company that has come a long way in a short time, since its establishment in 2018. It is impressive to see what has been achieved so far.

"My biggest responsibility as CEO will always be the safety and wellbeing of our employees and those working for us. Real value creation can only happen if no one gets hurt. The top priority of a company like ours is to prevent major accidents and to provide a safe and sound work environment. I look forward to in working in close partnership with workforce representatives, suppliers, the authorities, and other stakeholders to reach that end.

"Taking over one of the leading NCS actors in a time of unprecedented challenges for the industry is very inspiring. The climate challenge can only be solved through the deep involvement and transition of the oil and gas sector. The Norwegian oil and gas industry is well-positioned to take a leading role in this, whilst continuing to provide employment across the country and income for the state. I am looking forward to participate in shaping the company for a long-term future on the Norwegian shelf, balancing environmental, social and economic dimensions, Rød comments.

Rød holds a Master’s degree in Industrial Economics from the Norwegian Technical University (NTNU) university. Rød replaces former CEO Kristin F. Kragseth who has taken the position as head of Petoro.