Lundin Energy Norway Names New Managing Director

Kristin Færøvik, Managing Director of Lundin Energy Norway, a Norwegian subsidiary of the Swedish oil firm Lundin, will retire from her position on December 31, 2021. Morten Grini has been appointed as the new Managing Director from January 1, 2022, Lundin Energy said.

Grini is presently Director for Drilling and Wells in Lundin Energy Norway and has been a member of the leadership team in the company since joining in 2017. Prior to that, he worked for ExxonMobil in Norway and internationally for 19 years across a range of leadership roles.

Nick Walker, President and CEO, Lundin Energy said: "I would like to thank Kristin for seven years of committed service. Lundin Energy Norway has seen continued and successful growth under her leadership, from the production of just over 20 thousand barrels of oil per day to around 190 thousand barrels per day in 2021.

"The flagship-operated Edvard Grieg field on the Utsira High has consolidated its position as a host facility, and the giant Johan Sverdrup field has been put into production. The Company has delivered strong results throughout her tenure. She has also built a high-performing team that will be an important asset for the Company moving forwards.



“We know Morten very well as a highly successful technical professional and leader, who has made a significant impact in Lundin Energy in the relatively short time he has been with us. I look forward to working closely with him in his new role of Managing Director, as we continue to build Lundin Energy as one of the leading companies operating on the Norwegian Continental Shelf”.

Kristin Færøvik, Managing Director, Lundin Energy Norway said:"I am proud of having continued to develop Lundin Energy’s business in Norway, and of the success of Edvard Grieg and Johan Sverdrup. After seven years of leading the Company, it is with pleasure I hand over the baton to Morten. Lundin Energy Norway has fabulous employees and I wish them and the Company all the best for the future”.