Swedish oil company Lundin Energy has awarded a one-well contract to Odfjell Drilling for the use of the Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig off Norway.

The rig owner said Wednesday that the well had been exercised as part of the options agreed in the contract entered into between the parties in March 2021.

Lundin will start drilling the well in January 2022. After the completion of the well, the rig will start its contract with Equinor on the Norwegian continental shelf in the first quarter of 2022.