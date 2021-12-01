Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Pori Offshore Construction Changes Name

December 1, 2021

Credit: Pori Offshore Construction
Credit: Pori Offshore Construction

Finland's offshore construction firm Pori Offshore Construction has changed the company name to Enersense Offshore Oy.

The name change comes as Enersense acquired the entire share capital of Pori Offshore Constructions Oy on October 4, and wants to standardize the legal names of its companies starting December 1 in Finland as part of the integration and brand renewal of the company.

Due to the change, Pori Offshore Constructions Oy’s name will change to Enersense Offshore Oy.

"We believe that the Mäntyluoto shipyard is well positioned to develop and take a major role in offshore wind power and industry projects both domestically and abroad as part of our joint Enersense brand,” said Enersense’s CEO Jussi Holopainen.

At the same time, Enersense Group said its old company names starting with Empower will be changed to start with Enersense. The name change will not have an effect on the companies’ business identity codes, they will remain the same.

Pori Offshore Constructions Ltd has previously delivered the frame for the world’s first floating offshore wind turbine, as well as the world’s first offshore wind power pilot project for demanding icy conditions and later the foundations for an entire wind farm operating in icy conditions. 

The company is also applying for a design right for a platform solution it has developed especially for the part of the Baltic Sea that freezes during the winter.


Activity People & Companies Engineering

Related Offshore News

Credit: phi771/AdobeStock / Image cropped

Oil Firms Face Workforce Crunch as Renewables Beckon -...
Credit: LM Wind Power

GE's LM Wind Power to Produce Zero-waste Wind Turbine...


Trending Offshore News

An illustration of a Fast4Ward FPSO. The image doesn't reflect the final look of the FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão. (© SBM Offshore)

Petrobras, SBM Offshore Strike Mero 4 FPSO Charter Deal
Activity
Maersk Voyager - Credit; Maersk Drilling

TotalEnergies Spuds 'High-impact' Venus-1X Well Offshore...
Activity

Insight

Company Valuations and Climate Strategies are Poles Apart

Company Valuations and Climate Strategies are Poles Apart

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Floating WInd Tech: TetraSpar Demonstrator Starts Operation Off Norway

Floating WInd Tech: TetraSpar Demonstrator Starts Operation Off Norway

Report: Halliburton Offers to Buy Exxon's Stake in Iraq's West Qurna 1 Oilfield

Report: Halliburton Offers to Buy Exxon's Stake in Iraq's West Qurna 1 Oilfield

Ørsted Reaches FID on Two German Offshore Wind Farm Projects

Ørsted Reaches FID on Two German Offshore Wind Farm Projects

UAE's ADNOC to Invest $127B in 2022-26 as Oil, Gas Reserves Rise

UAE's ADNOC to Invest $127B in 2022-26 as Oil, Gas Reserves Rise

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine