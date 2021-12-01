OWGP Launches Funding Call for UK's Offshore Wind Supply Chain Firms

The Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP), an organization that describes itself as the go-to enabler to develop the UK offshore wind supply chain, has released its latest Development Grant funding call, with £3.5 million (around $4,6 million) available for UK businesses looking to accelerate their growth in the offshore wind supply chain.

OWGP said the grants can be used as capital or operational expenditure in projects that will unlock significant growth potential in UK content, jobs and export opportunities within the offshore wind sector.

Grants of up to £1 million (around $1,33 million) are available, to cover up to 50% of the total project budget.

Development grants will be awarded on a competitive basis, with successful proposals demonstrating a long-term business plan and a clear ambition for growth in the sector, OWGP said.

OWGP Programme Director, Andrew Macdonald said:"Today’s announcement of this latest pot of funding from OWGP is a huge opportunity for UK businesses to achieve a step change in growth within the UK’s offshore wind market and beyond. To date, OWGP has invested more than £6 million into offshore wind supply chain projects which is already resulting in significant contract wins and trade for some companies in our previous funding cohorts.

"We continue to seek ambitious, high growth companies that are either already active in offshore wind or looking to transition from other sectors.”

May Funding Pot Winners

OWGP on Wednesday also unveiled the seven companies successful in securing a portion of the £3.5 million funding pot released in May 2021:

JET Engineering Systems Solutions, Sulmara Subsea, Pict Offshore, Anakata Wind Power Resources, DFS Composites, James Walker & Company and Granada Material Handling have all been awarded OWGP Development Grants to support offshore wind supply chain projects totalling over £6 million. The successful projects have a key focus on improving capability, increasing competitiveness, and driving forward business growth within the offshore wind sector, OWGP said.

Business Project JET Engineering Systems Solutions To develop a first-of-its-kind wireless sensor network using a floating buoy array to enable data-driven decisions and operational efficiencies in the installation and commissioning phases of offshore wind farms. Sulmara Subsea To drive adoption of Uncrewed Surface Vessels in subsea services in the offshore renewables sector. Pict Offshore To develop a new, high-tech lifting product that addresses key financial and operational objectives for new offshore wind farms through the transfer of both personnel and cargo in higher sea states. Anakata Wind Power Resources To develop and deliver a market-ready super aero tip solution to advance the blade performance of offshore wind turbines. DFS Composites To develop a mold actuation system to manufacture blades for offshore wind turbines. James Walker & Company To purchase manufacturing equipment that will scale up production and improve cost, speed and quality for customers in their core product line of seal components for wind turbines. Granada Material Handling To develop the next generation of davit crane for the offshore wind market.

Huw Griffiths, CEO of Anakata Wind Power Resources commented, “Anakata are delighted to have been awarded funding from OWGP for the development of our 3D SuperAero Tip Booster for offshore wind turbine blades – an innovation that will improve revenues through additional energy capture as well as significantly reduce costs by tackling leading-edge erosion and reducing fatigue loads on the blades. The support from OWGP will accelerate product development and deliver a market-ready solution to advance the performance of existing blades and new blade designs.”

OWGP is funded by members of the Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC), with a budget of £100m over ten years. The program, delivered by ORE Catapult, supports the growth of UK businesses looking to capitalize on the opportunities offered by the global offshore wind sector.

According to OWGP, 97 UK companies have already benefited from OWGP’s support since the organization’s inception in 2019. OWGP provides a range of grant funding and business transformation programs to support companies at different stages of their journey within offshore wind, helping them increase impact, productivity, and growth.

Per OWGP, over 900 companies have now registered an interest on the OWGP website, where further information on the Development Grants can be found.