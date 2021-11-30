Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oil Firms Face Workforce Crunch as Renewables Beckon - Survey

November 30, 2021

Credit: phi771/AdobeStock / Image cropped
Credit: phi771/AdobeStock / Image cropped

The oil and gas industry risks a huge workforce shortage as more than half of workers in the sector seek to move into the renewable energy industry, a survey published on Tuesday showed.

The survey conducted as part of a report by recruitment firm Brunel and Oilandgasjobsearch.com showed that 43% of workers want to leave the energy industry altogether within the next five years.

When asked which sectors they'd pursue employment opportunities in, 56% of those working in oil and gas said renewables, compared to 38.8% last year.

Energy companies ranging from Royal Dutch Shell and BP to smaller exploration firms cut tens of thousands of jobs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic as they tightened budgets.

Now, as energy demand and prices recover strongly around the world, many companies are finding it hard to recruit again.

Oil and gas companies have faced growing pressure from investors, activists and governments to fight climate change, making them less attractive to young professionals.

While BP, Shell and many of its peers reduce spending on oil and gas, they are also seeking to rapidly grow their low-carbon and renewables businesses, often retraining staff.

"With more workers gravitating towards the renewables sector, it's likely that the industry will continue to see an exit from those in traditional sectors," the report said.

"The higher salaries offered by the renewables and mining sectors are making roles in these areas more appealing, which adds to the pressure faced by recruiters in the oil and gas sector."

The survey found that 10% of employers have had to pay retirees to come back to take unfilled job openings due to the skills shortage.

And 82% of recruiters said that one in 10 of their open positions have been unfilled for more than three months.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by David Evans)

Activity People & Companies Renewable Energy Renewables Energy Industry News Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Credit: Bonheur

Fred. Olsen 1848: Bonheur's New Firm Developing Mobile...
Credit: Havfram

Havfram, J.P. Morgan to Order 'Series' of Wind Turbine...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Equinor

Equinor Exits Ireland with $434M Sale of Corrib Gas Field...
Activity
Credit: otmman/AdobeStock

U.S. Oil Drilling Review Proposes Higher Fees, Development...
North America

Sponsored

Want to run a smarter operation?

Want to run a smarter operation?

Insight

Company Valuations and Climate Strategies are Poles Apart

Company Valuations and Climate Strategies are Poles Apart

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Oil Firms Face Workforce Crunch as Renewables Beckon - Survey

Oil Firms Face Workforce Crunch as Renewables Beckon - Survey

Nexans Wins $738M Italian Subsea Power Cable Contract

Nexans Wins $738M Italian Subsea Power Cable Contract

Norway: Johan Sverdrup Crude Loadings to Drop in January

Norway: Johan Sverdrup Crude Loadings to Drop in January

Keppel, Ørsted in Offshore Substation Pact

Keppel, Ørsted in Offshore Substation Pact

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine