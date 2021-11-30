Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Boskalis Joins Consortium Bidding for Danish Energy Island

November 30, 2021

Illustration: Danish Energy Agency
Dutch dredging and marine contractor Boskalis has partnered up with  Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and three other companies to bid for the development of the energy island in the Danish North Sea. 

Back in February, Denmark approved the construction of the first of its kind wind energy hub in the North Sea that promises to produce yet unseen amounts of green electricity, in what has been described as the largest construction project in Danish history.

The energy hub - an artificial island - will serve as an offshore power plant gathering and distributing green electricity from hundreds of wind turbines surrounding the island directly to consumers in countries surrounding the North Sea.

The island is expected to have a total area of at least 120.000 square meters and in its first phase, it will be able to provide 3 million European households with green energy. The project will be a public-private partnership between the Danish state and private companies.

"The signing of this agreement marks a significant step towards realizing the world's first energy island, a project conceptualized by CIP and a crucial project in unlocking the rapid and unprecedented build-out of global offshore renewable energy to fight climate change," Boskalis said Tuesday.

The Danish Energy Agency is currently in dialogue with potential bidders for the energy island tender, which is expected to be launched by Q3 2022.

"The four chosen contractors are ACCIONA, Boskalis, DEME, and MT Højgaard International, each of which offer a unique set of capabilities and experience. These contractors together called the "NJORD Group", display an impressive track record, as well as an extensive pool of best-in-class equipment and skilled staff needed to ensure reliable and timely project development and execution," CIP said.

Peter Berdowski, CEO Royal Boskalis Westminster: “We are excited with the formation of this partnership together with CIP as a leading global developer in the field of renewables. With our unique track record of creating new and climate-resilient land development projects, together with our broad range of capabilities in the area of renewables, Boskalis is a logical contractor for the development of this innovative energy island in the Danish section of the North Sea. We look forward to taking the development of renewables further offshore to create a sustainable new horizon for millions of European households.”

The energy island in the North Sea will be located approximately 80-100 kilometres off the Danish west coast, where conditions for green energy production based on offshore wind are optimal. 

The island will be able to connect 10 GW of offshore wind to Denmark and other neighboring markets, host an innovation zone with potential for large-scale energy storage and Power-to-X technologies, and provide accommodation and operation and maintenance services from onsite harbor facilities.


