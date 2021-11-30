PTTEP Finds More Gas in Block SK417 Offshore Malaysia

Thai oil company PTTEP said Tuesday it had made a gas discovery at Nangka-1, its second exploration well in Block SK417, offshore Malaysia. The block is located in the shallow waters of Baram Province, around 180 kilometers off the coast of Sarawak.

The drilling of the second offshore well in the block started in June 2021 following the discovery from the first exploration well Dokong-1 earlier this year. Nangka-1 exploration well was drilled to a total depth of 3,758 meters and encountered gas pay in sandstone reservoir.

Montri Rawanchaikul, PTTEP Chief Executive Officer, said:"The discovery at Nangka-1 is another discovery that PTTEP has made in Malaysia this year following the success at Sarawak SK417’s Dokong, SK410B’s Lang Lebah, SK405B’s Sirung, and SK438’s Kulintang fields. The consecutive exploration successes were made possible through decades of dedication, expertise, and our strong partnership with PETRONAS. PTTEP will continue expanding exploration possibilities in Malaysia to bring about more successes to serve energy demand."

Block SK417 is located in the shallow waters, around 90 kilometers off the coast of Sarawak, covering an area of approximately 1,540 square kilometers. PTTEP HKO is the operator with 80 percent participating interest and PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd. holds the remaining stake.

PETRONAS Senior Vice President of Malaysia Petroleum Management, Mohamed Firouz Asnan said:"The success of Nangka-1 well marks the second gas discovery within the Baram Province this year. The finding of contaminant-free gas in Nangka-1 reaffirms sweet gas opportunities within the area, and subsequently upgrades Baram clastics play.

"This second gas find further reinvigorates the Baram Province, which is part of the established Baram Delta region, signaling potential for more discoveries in the neighboring acreages. The availability of existing facilities within the region will allow the Petroleum Arrangement Contractors (PACs) to monetize their discoveries quicker and cheaper through tie-back solutions,” he added.