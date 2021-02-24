PTTEP Finds More Gas Offshore Malaysia

Thai oil and gas company PTTEP has made a gas discovery at the Dokong-1 wildcat exploration well in Block SK417, located in the shallow waters of Baram Province, offshore Sarawak, Malaysia.

PTTEP is the operator of the block with an 80 percent stake, while Petronas Carigali owns a 20 percent stake

The Dokong-1 wildcat exploration well, spudded in November 2020, was drilled to a total depth of 3,810 meters in mid-January 2021. The well encountered more than 80 meters of gas column.

The second exploration well will be drilled in the middle of this year as part of the exploration campaign, PTTEP said.

Phongsthorn Thavisin, PTTEP Chief Executive Officer, said; “The finding of potential high-quality gas at Dokong-1 exploration well is PTTEP’s latest achievement in Malaysia following first gas production from Block H and major gas discovery at SK410B’s Lang Lebah field."

As reported earlier this month, PTTEP and Petronas Lang Lebah-2 exploration well encountered over 600 meters of proven net gas pay.





Commenting on further on the Dokong-1 discovery PTTEP CEO said: "This drilling result paves the way for exploration of nearby prospects that have similar geological structures. It also presents an opportunity for PTTEP to synergize future development and production of SK417 with the adjacent areas and leverage on our strong expertise in cluster development.”

Block SK417 is located in shallow waters, approximately 90 kilometers off the coast of Sarawak.

"The discovery of a gas column measuring more than 80 metres in the Middle to Late Miocene Cycle VI-VII reservoirs further validates the potential of the remaining prospects in Baram Province. This finding of contaminant-free gas in Dokong-1 not only revives Baram shallow clastics play but also proves the presence of more sweet gas opportunities within the area," Petronas said in a separate statement.

Petronas Senior Vice President of Malaysia Petroleum Management Mohamed Firouz Asnan said: “The Dokong-1 exploration well is one of several recent successes in Malaysia’s exploration activities. Monetization of sweet gas discovery in Baram Province can be supported through existing infrastructure and will contribute towards PETRONAS’ aspiration in delivering reliable, stable and cleaner energy supply to domestic and global markets.

“In addition, the Dokong-1 discovery reinvigorates the entire exploration landscape of the Baram Province, strengthening the role of Baram gas supply network as part of the larger Sarawak gas system. PETRONAS, together with the PSC parties, are currently undertaking further evaluation to determine the full extent of the discovery,” he added.

