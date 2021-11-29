Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
UK North Sea: CNOOC Brings Online Buzzard Phase II

November 29, 2021

Buzzard field in the UK North Sea - Credit: Suncor Energy - CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Buzzard field in the UK North Sea - Credit: Suncor Energy - CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Chinese oil and gas company CNOOC has started production from the Buzzard Phase II development in the UK North Sea.

Buzzard Phase II sits around 100 kilometers northeast of Aberdeen, Scotland, with an average water depth of approximately 96 meters.

While fully utilizing the existing Buzzard facility, the project has also built a set of underwater production systems, CNOOC siad. Two production wells and two water injection wells have been brought on stream. 

Buzzard Phase II is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 12,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022, increasing Buzzard's production to 80,000 BOEPD in total.

Xia Qinglong, President of CNOOC Limited said, "We are very pleased with the commencement of production at Buzzard Phase II. Constant development of the field will strongly promote the growth of the Company's overseas production in the future."

CNOOC Petroleum Europe Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNOOC Limited, is the operator of Buzzard and has 43.21% interest. The remaining interests are held by Suncor Energy (29.89%), Harbour Energy (21.73%) and ONE-Dyas (5.16%).

Activity UKCS Production Energy Europe Industry News

