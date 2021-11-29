Noreco CEO Resigns

David B. Cook, the Chief Executive Officer of the oil and gas company Noreco, has resigned from his position and from the company board of directors.

Noreco, which is working with TotalEnergies to redevelop the Tyra offshore gas field in Denmark, made the announcement of the CEO's resignation on Monday.

Chief Financial Officer, Euan Shirlaw, will take on the formal role of Acting Managing Director in Noreco.

"We would like to thank Mr. Cook for his contributions to Noreco and wish him the best of luck in future endeavors," said Riulf Rustad, Executive Chair in Noreco.

Cook had joined as CEO of Noreci in July 2020, having previously been served at INEOS Oil & Gas Board where he was responsible for the expansion of INEOS' oil and gas businesses within and outside the North Sea.

Prior to INEOS, Cook was the CEO of the Danish upstream company DONG Oil and Gas, owned by what is today Orsted, for several years, leading that company through DONG's successful IPO and later the sale of DONG Oil & Gas to INEOS.



