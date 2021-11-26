First Steel Cut, Name Revealed for Seaway 7's WTIV

Seaway 7, a company specializing in offshore wind installation services, has informed that construction has started for its next-generation Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) at the China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) facility in Jiangsu, China.

In a statement on Thursday, Seaway 7 said the first steel cutting ceremony marked the first major milestone in bringing its GustoMSC NG-14000XL-G jack-up vessel to the market.

This week, Seaway 7 also revealed the new build vessel’s name; Seaway Ventus meaning ‘wind’ in Latin. The vessel, previously known by project name VIND1, will be delivered in Q2 2023. The vessel was originally ordered by OHT, with which Seaway 7 merged earlier this year.

Mohsin Ali Khan, operations superintendent, officially cut the ribbon for Seaway 7 with the site team in attendance.

Torben Mikkelsen, Project Manager for the new build vessel said: "This is a significant moment for Seaway 7 and a great milestone for us after one year of designing and engineering the vessel." File image - Credit: OHT

Seaway Ventus will be one of the world’s largest jack-up installation vessels, designed to transport and install the next generation offshore wind turbines and XL monopile foundations.

The vessel's inaugural project will be the transport and installation of wind turbine generators for Ørsted’s Borkum Riffgrund 3 and Gode Wind 03 offshore wind farms in Germany. First announced in October, the contract was signed on November 11, and is subject to Ørsted’s final investment decision.

The vessel will be capable of installing wind turbine components in water depths of 65m, to a height of up to 182m above the sea, and will feature a telescopic leg-encircling crane with a maximum lifting capacity of 2,500t in retracted mode and 1,600t in extended mode.

"Special emphasis has been placed on providing a class-leading environmental footprint by way of energy and heat recovery, battery hybrid solutions as well as a sophisticated electrical and control system, reducing CO2 emissions by 20% compared to similar units. The vessel will be prepared for hydrogen fuel cells which will cut emissions even further when such technology becomes available," Seaway 7 said.





