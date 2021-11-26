CGG Launches Carbon Storage Screening Study

French company CGG, best known for offshore seismic data services, has released a new carbon storage screening study.

CGG said the study, called GeoVerse, would support CCUS operators in quickly identifying suitable CO2 storage sites.

"This Northern North Sea study, available for license, provides an in-depth review of potential CO2 storage plays in a region extending over CGG’s North Viking Graben 3D seismic dataset, including areas in both UK and Norwegian waters," CGG said.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: “Our GeoVerse Carbon Storage screening study is part of a new suite of products that will support the energy transition through capitalizing on CGG’s wealth of geoscience know-how and data science expertise, which includes over 130 geothermal projects and support for the Sleipner, Troll, Weyburn, Pembina and Gorgon CCUS projects. These new GeoVerse products will address a wide spectrum of applications, from geothermal resource assessment, through critical mineral exploration, and carbon sequestration.”

According to CGG, the GeoVerse Carbon Storage screening study applies a play-scale screening methodology developed by CGG to identify and de-risk potential carbon storage sites.

The resulting Storage Play Quality Index maps are delivered through the GeoVerse platform and provide key information for the evaluation of capacity, infectivity, and containment at play scale, CGG said.