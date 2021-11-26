New Worley Chief Financial Officer Set to Assume Role Next Week

Australian engineering firm Worley said Thursday that Tiernan O'Rourke would assume the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on November 29.

O'Rourke's appointment was announced back in August when Worley said he'd start in the position "later this calendar year."

O' Rourke will be based in Worley’s headquarters in North Sydney, NSW, Australia. He joins Worley from the position of CFO of Stockland Corporation, a property development company, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. He's held the position since 2013.

Worley said that Charmaine Hopkins, who is Worley’s interim CFO, will support O'Rourke in addition to resuming her role of Executive Group Director, Corporate Finance.