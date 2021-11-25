Wood Wins Contract for Turkey’s Largest Gas Reserve

Consulting and engineering firm Wood said it has been appointed by Turkish Petroleum (TP) as the integrated project management partner for the Sakarya Gas Field Development Project, located 150km off the coast of Turkey in the Black Sea.

As Turkey’s largest gas reserve, the Sakarya Gas Field has a confirmed capacity of 405 billion cubic meters (BCM) (14 tcf) of natural gas. On completion of the first phase in 2023, 10 million cubic meters (MCM) per day of gas will be delivered to the Turkish grid helping to build energy resilience across the country.

The new discovery could alleviate much of Turkey’s domestic gas import dependence, most of which comes from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran via pipelines, along with liquefied natural gas from several countries including Nigeria, Algeria and the U.S.

A multidisciplinary Wood team will carry out the integrated project management and engineering verification for the first EPCI phase of the project which includes engineering, procurement and installation of the subsea production system, gas transport pipeline and umbilical, and onshore processing facility in Filyos, the company said.

In the past year, Wood’s subsea team supported TP throughout the project’s pre-FEED and FEED phase, drawing on its wide range of expertise and experience in onshore and offshore development.