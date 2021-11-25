Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Manifold Installed at Neptune-operated Seagull in the UK

November 25, 2021

(Photo: Neptune Energy)
(Photo: Neptune Energy)

Neptune Energy and its joint venture partners bp and JAPEX have completed the installation of the manifold and umbilical for the Seagull project in the U.K. Central North Sea.

TechnipFMC, working under the Neptune Energy Alliance Agreement, undertook the construction activities on the development from the CSV Deep Star vessel. The activities included the installation of the 350te Seagull manifold, the pull-in and installation of the 17 kilometers control umbilical between the bp-operated ETAP platform and manifold, and the installation of a Wye Structure and associated operations.

Neptune Energy’s UK Managing Director, Alexandra Thomas, said, “The Seagull project is a fundamentally important part of Neptune’s strategic growth plans and will support UK domestic production. The safe and successful completion of this work is a key achievement and prepares the subsea infrastructure for the future tie-in of the Seagull production system.”

Sarah Cridland, Vice President Subsea Projects & Commercial - UK, Mediterranean & Caspian, TechnipFMC, said,: “By utilizing our integrated project model, iEPCI we were able to safely and efficiently deliver improved project economics. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Neptune Energy, which is built on close collaboration and trust.”

Seagull is a high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) development, on UK license P1622, Block 22/29C, from a new four-slot manifold, 17km south of the ETAP Central Processing Facility (CPF). Proved plus probable gross reserves are estimated at 50 million boe (gross).

The development will be tied back to the ETAP CPF, partially using existing subsea infrastructure. New infrastructure requirements have been minimized by reuse of the Egret manifold tie-in point on the Heron cluster pipeline system and wash water line.

License partners are Neptune Energy (operator and 35%), bp (50%) and JAPEX (15%).

Activity Subsea Engineering Europe Installation

Related Offshore News

Credit - Øyvind Hagen - Copyright - Equinor - Peregrino A platform

Brazil: Wood to Keep Maintaining Equinor's Peregrino...
Credit: Aker Offshore Wind

Go-ahead Granted for UK’s First Wind Turbine Blade...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Wirestock/AdobeStock

Swiss Public Prosecutor Fines SBM Offshore for Bribery
Activity
Illustration - Credit Alexandr Mitiuc/AdobeStock

UK Announces 'Biggest' Investment in Tidal Power
Activity

Sponsored

Want to run a smarter operation?

Want to run a smarter operation?

Insight

Woodside's Giant Scarborough LNG Project May Be the Last of Its Type

Woodside's Giant Scarborough LNG Project May Be the Last of Its Type

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Company Valuations and Climate Strategies are Poles Apart

Company Valuations and Climate Strategies are Poles Apart

Gazprom Boosts Investments to $24 Billion in 2022

Gazprom Boosts Investments to $24 Billion in 2022

Greece Teams up with Egypt on Gas Supply, Infrastructure

Greece Teams up with Egypt on Gas Supply, Infrastructure

Portugal to Hold First Auction of Right to Install Floating Solar Panels

Portugal to Hold First Auction of Right to Install Floating Solar Panels

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine