Manifold Installed at Neptune-operated Seagull in the UK

Neptune Energy and its joint venture partners bp and JAPEX have completed the installation of the manifold and umbilical for the Seagull project in the U.K. Central North Sea.

TechnipFMC, working under the Neptune Energy Alliance Agreement, undertook the construction activities on the development from the CSV Deep Star vessel. The activities included the installation of the 350te Seagull manifold, the pull-in and installation of the 17 kilometers control umbilical between the bp-operated ETAP platform and manifold, and the installation of a Wye Structure and associated operations.

Neptune Energy’s UK Managing Director, Alexandra Thomas, said, “The Seagull project is a fundamentally important part of Neptune’s strategic growth plans and will support UK domestic production. The safe and successful completion of this work is a key achievement and prepares the subsea infrastructure for the future tie-in of the Seagull production system.”

Sarah Cridland, Vice President Subsea Projects & Commercial - UK, Mediterranean & Caspian, TechnipFMC, said,: “By utilizing our integrated project model, iEPCI we were able to safely and efficiently deliver improved project economics. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Neptune Energy, which is built on close collaboration and trust.”

Seagull is a high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) development, on UK license P1622, Block 22/29C, from a new four-slot manifold, 17km south of the ETAP Central Processing Facility (CPF). Proved plus probable gross reserves are estimated at 50 million boe (gross).

The development will be tied back to the ETAP CPF, partially using existing subsea infrastructure. New infrastructure requirements have been minimized by reuse of the Egret manifold tie-in point on the Heron cluster pipeline system and wash water line.

License partners are Neptune Energy (operator and 35%), bp (50%) and JAPEX (15%).