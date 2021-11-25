Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

SHI Demos SENSE IV, Its Own Natural Gas Liquefaction Process

November 25, 2021

The SENSE IV Piolot Plant. Photo courtesy SHI
The SENSE IV Piolot Plant. Photo courtesy SHI

Samsung Heavy Industries announced on November 18 that it successfully held a demonstration ceremony at the Geoje shipyard for "SENSE IV (SAMSUNG Enhanced Nitrogen Split Exapnsion IV)", SHI's in-house natural gas liquefaction system.

The demonstration, which began on November 16, was attended by several major LNG producers and classification societies.

The natural gas liquefaction system, called "An LNG plant on the sea," is one of the main processes of FLNG (Floating Liquefied Natural Gas);  a technology that separates oil from gas oil and liquefies natural gas at under minus 162℃, reducing its volume 600 times.

This system is a key technology in the LNG industry that can increase global supply by enabling long-distance and large-scale transportation of natural gas more economically.

SENSE IV is designed to produce more than two million tons of LNG annually and reduce power consumption (which is required to produce one ton of LNG) by up to 14% compared to existing gas expansion liquefaction process, according to the developer. 

"The successful development and demonstration of SENSE IV will further improve product reliability of the full LNG value chain including production, transportation, storage, and supply of natural gas," said Young-Gyu Kang, EVP of Offshore Projects Development & Execution at SHI. "SHI can leap forward as a total LNG solution provider with our capacity of EPC (Engineering·Procurement·Construction)".

CORAL FLNG departed for Mozambique after a naming ceremony at SHI on November 15, and is Africa's first deep-sea FLNG.

Young-Gyu Kang, EVP of Offshore Projects Development & Execution at SHI (left), receiving Statement of Fac t(which proves SENSE IV Pilot Plant's performance), from Darren Leskoski, ABS Regional Vice President, North Pacific Business Development. Photo courtesy SHI 

Activity Liquefaction Vessels Shipbuilding LNG

Related Offshore News

File Image: Woodside

Australian Green Group Looks to Derail Woodside's $12B...
Western Isles - Photo by: Gary R Stevenson - Marine Traffic

80 New Jobs in Aberdeen: PD&MS to Modify Dana Petroleum's...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Wirestock/AdobeStock

Swiss Public Prosecutor Fines SBM Offshore for Bribery
Activity
Illustration - Credit Alexandr Mitiuc/AdobeStock

UK Announces 'Biggest' Investment in Tidal Power
Activity

Sponsored

Want to run a smarter operation?

Want to run a smarter operation?

Insight

Woodside's Giant Scarborough LNG Project May Be the Last of Its Type

Woodside's Giant Scarborough LNG Project May Be the Last of Its Type

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Company Valuations and Climate Strategies are Poles Apart

Company Valuations and Climate Strategies are Poles Apart

Gazprom Boosts Investments to $24 Billion in 2022

Gazprom Boosts Investments to $24 Billion in 2022

Greece Teams up with Egypt on Gas Supply, Infrastructure

Greece Teams up with Egypt on Gas Supply, Infrastructure

Portugal to Hold First Auction of Right to Install Floating Solar Panels

Portugal to Hold First Auction of Right to Install Floating Solar Panels

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine