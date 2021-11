The government of Bermuda has signed a deal with wave power tech firm Seabased to develop a utility-scale ocean wave power park with a 40MW capacity.

The wave power park is expected to fuel the island’s grid, providing roughly 10% of Bermuda's energy needs.

Seabased has been working with stakeholders in Bermuda and is finalizing an Environmental Impact Report.

It is not clear when the wave power park is expected to be constructed and installed.