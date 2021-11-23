PJV to Equip Brazil-bound FPSO Duo with Valves

PJ Valves (PJV), a manufacturer and supplier of valves for the energy industry, has secured orders to supply valves for two FPSOs in Brazil.

One of these FPSOs is planned to be one of the largest offshore oil producing units in the world.

The FPSO, destined for the Buzios field, will have daily processing capacity of 225,000 barrels of oil and 12Mm3 of gas. It will have a water injection capacity of 250,000b/d and a minimum storage capacity of 1.4Mb of crude oil.

PJV will supply low to high-pressure valves which cover multiple topside applications from water services to oil and gas. These will be installed within the vessel’s topsides from next year ahead of the planned delivery of the FPSO in the second half of 2024.

The second contract is for the Mero 3 FPSO project which is expected to have a processing capacity of 180,000 b/d of oil and 12 MMcm/d of gas, with production planned for 2024.

PJV will deliver a range of shutdown, ball, globe and check valves supplied in carbon stainless-steel, super duplex, and nickel aluminum bronze material. The valves will vary in size, with the maximum being 14 inches in diameter and pressure class being 10,000 psi, to support the topside processing requirements of the vessel.

James Moir, Group Sales Director, PJV, says: “Brazil lends itself as the perfect location for FPSO projects due to its water depths, and with the resurgence of the oil price we’ve seen it thrive! Over the past five years, we’ve supplied and manufactured valves to over 25 FPSOs. Our team’s ability to work closely with our customers on engineering aspects every step of the way – making their vision become reality has been a major factor in our success. On the Mero 3 FPSO there isn’t a place you can go where you won’t be near one of our valves and that’s a fantastic thing to say!”

