Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras Taps Saipem for $940M Búzios 7 SURF EPCI

November 22, 2021

Saipem FDS - Credit: Juan J.Diaz Cantizano
Saipem FDS - Credit: Juan J.Diaz Cantizano

Brazilian oil company Petrobras has awarded Italy's Saipem a new contract worth $940 million for the delivery of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (SURF) for the installation of a rigid riser-based subsea system for a project offshore Brazil.

The system will be installed at the Búzios 7 pre-salt field located about 200 km offshore the state of Rio de Janeiro, in water depths of around 2,000 meters. 

Saipem will be responsible for the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) of the Steel Lazy Wave Risers (SLWR) and associated flowlines interconnecting 15 subsea wells to the FPSO together with the related service lines and control umbilicals. 

Furthermore, Saipem will also be responsible for the provision and installation of the FPSO anchors and for the hook-up of the FPSO at the field. 

Saipem will use its FDS development ship, for the installation of the SLWRs. 

In July 2020 Saipem had won a contract with Petrobras for the Buzios 5 project for the EPCI of the Steel Lazy Wave Risers (SLWR) and associated flowlines between all wells and the FPSO.

 

Activity Subsea Cables Subsea Pipelines South America Deepwater Production Energy Industry News

Related Offshore News

ADNOC Awards $1.46B in EPC Deals for Dalma Offshore Gas...
Illustration - Credit: TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC to Deliver Subsea Production System for...


Trending Offshore News

Scarborough - Credit: Woodside

Woodside, BHP Sanction $12B Scarborough LNG Project
Activity
(File photo: Travis Magee / U.S. Coast Guard)

Worker Medevaced from Platform off Louisiana
North America

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

OGUK: UK Must Allow New Oil and Gas Fields or Risk Surging Bills and Shortages

OGUK: UK Must Allow New Oil and Gas Fields or Risk Surging Bills and Shortages

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Suspension Could be Short-lived

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Suspension Could be Short-lived

Colombia Looking to Add 3 bln Barrels of Oil Equivalent in New Reserves by 2040

Colombia Looking to Add 3 bln Barrels of Oil Equivalent in New Reserves by 2040

Oil Industry's Training Tech Adoption Gives Boost to VR and Software Firm 3t Transform

Oil Industry's Training Tech Adoption Gives Boost to VR and Software Firm 3t Transform

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine