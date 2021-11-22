Petrobras Taps Saipem for $940M Búzios 7 SURF EPCI

Brazilian oil company Petrobras has awarded Italy's Saipem a new contract worth $940 million for the delivery of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (SURF) for the installation of a rigid riser-based subsea system for a project offshore Brazil.

The system will be installed at the Búzios 7 pre-salt field located about 200 km offshore the state of Rio de Janeiro, in water depths of around 2,000 meters.

Saipem will be responsible for the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) of the Steel Lazy Wave Risers (SLWR) and associated flowlines interconnecting 15 subsea wells to the FPSO together with the related service lines and control umbilicals.

Furthermore, Saipem will also be responsible for the provision and installation of the FPSO anchors and for the hook-up of the FPSO at the field.

Saipem will use its FDS development ship, for the installation of the SLWRs.

In July 2020 Saipem had won a contract with Petrobras for the Buzios 5 project for the EPCI of the Steel Lazy Wave Risers (SLWR) and associated flowlines between all wells and the FPSO.