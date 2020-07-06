Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Saipem to Install Subsea Equipment at Petrobras' Buzios Field

July 6, 2020

Saipem's FDS vessel - Credit: Juan J. Diaz Cantizano / MarineTraffic
Saipem's FDS vessel - Credit: Juan J. Diaz Cantizano / MarineTraffic

Italian oilfield services company Saipem has been awarded a $325 million contract by Petrobras for the installation of a rigid riser-based subsea system to serve the Búzios pre-salt project.

The Búzios-5 overall production system foresees the interconnection of 15 wells to the FPSO in two phases. 

The project awarded to Saipem includes the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of the Steel Lazy Wave Risers (SLWR), and associated flowlines between all wells and the FPSO.

In particular, the scope of work includes five production and five injection risers and flowlines for a total length of 59 km, a 16 km-long gas export line to be connected to an existing pipeline, 11 rigid jumpers and 21 foundation subsea structures (risers and PLETs). 

Saipem will use its FDS vessel for all the subsea works. Water depth at the site is from 1537 meters to 2190 meters.

Francesco Racheli, Chief Operating Officer of Saipem’s E&C Offshore Division: “Búzios is one of the world’s largest deepwater oil fields and it is very important for Saipem to contribute to such a significant project for Brazil, a country in which we have a long-established presence and track record of successfully-executed projects.”

Saipem did not say when exactly the operations at the field are expected to start. The FDS vessel is currently located in Schiedam, The Netherlands.

Vessels Subsea Industry News Activity South America Brazil

Press releases

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Related Offshore News

Sendje Berge FPSO - Image by Gwenolé de KERMENGUY/MarineTraffic

Armed Group Attacks FPSO, Kidnaps Crew in Nigeria
Image Credit: Byron Energy

Byron Installs Gulf of Mexico Platform


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only: Image by nikkytok

LLOG Charters Transocean Rig for Shenandoah Drilling
Drilling
Deepwater Pathfinder - Image by Kevin Deblieux - MarineTraffic

Eni to Pay $185M to Settle Transocean Drilling Rig Dispute
Energy

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

CHC Helicopters for Ørsted's Hornsea Two Offshore Wind Farm

CHC Helicopters for Ørsted's Hornsea Two Offshore Wind Farm

Safety Product: Magnetic Fall Protection System

Safety Product: Magnetic Fall Protection System

Court OKs Extradition of Ex-Pemex CEO from Spain to Mexico

Court OKs Extradition of Ex-Pemex CEO from Spain to Mexico

On this Day in 1988: Offshore Industry's Deadliest Disaster

On this Day in 1988: Offshore Industry's Deadliest Disaster

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine