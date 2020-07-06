Saipem to Install Subsea Equipment at Petrobras' Buzios Field

Italian oilfield services company Saipem has been awarded a $325 million contract by Petrobras for the installation of a rigid riser-based subsea system to serve the Búzios pre-salt project.

The Búzios-5 overall production system foresees the interconnection of 15 wells to the FPSO in two phases.

The project awarded to Saipem includes the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of the Steel Lazy Wave Risers (SLWR), and associated flowlines between all wells and the FPSO.

In particular, the scope of work includes five production and five injection risers and flowlines for a total length of 59 km, a 16 km-long gas export line to be connected to an existing pipeline, 11 rigid jumpers and 21 foundation subsea structures (risers and PLETs).

Saipem will use its FDS vessel for all the subsea works. Water depth at the site is from 1537 meters to 2190 meters.

Francesco Racheli, Chief Operating Officer of Saipem’s E&C Offshore Division: “Búzios is one of the world’s largest deepwater oil fields and it is very important for Saipem to contribute to such a significant project for Brazil, a country in which we have a long-established presence and track record of successfully-executed projects.”

Saipem did not say when exactly the operations at the field are expected to start. The FDS vessel is currently located in Schiedam, The Netherlands.