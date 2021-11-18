McDermott's Booster Compression Module for Inpex's Ichthys Explorer Platform

Offshore engineering and construction firm McDermott will deliver a booster compression module for the Inpex-operated Ichthys LNG development, having successfully completed FEED services.

Under the contract award, McDermott will build the module which will be added to the Ichthys Explorer central processing platform, located off the northwest coast of Western Australia.

"Ichthys LNG is ranked among the most significant and complex energy developments in the world. We've been there since 2012, and we are very familiar with the Ichthys gas field," said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific. "McDermott's integrated, end-to-end solution minimizes project risks by enhancing delivery certainty and managing COVID-19 impacts."

This is the third contract McDermott has been awarded for the project after completing FEED services and converting contracts to EPCI.

McDermott's EPC scope involves a booster compression module that will extend the production from the gas reservoir to the central processing facility. McDermott is currently undertaking umbilicals, risers, and flowlines as part of an expansion of the existing offshore facilities.

The work will be executed from McDermott's Engineering Centers of Excellence in Perth, Kuala Lumpur, and Chennai. McDermott's yard in Batam will complete the fabrication. McDermott did not share the financial details of the award.