Swire Projects Charters Six Multipurpose Heavy-lift Vessels

November 18, 2021

Illustration only - Credit: Idanupong/AdobeStock
Swire Projects, a Swire Shipping division formed last year to provide specialist shipping services to the energy, renewable, and infrastructure sectors, has agreed to charter six multipurpose heavy-lift vessels.

The company said Thursday it had signed an agreement with Nordic Project & Finance for the long-term charter of the six vessels.
"The terms of the charter remain confidential," Swire Projects said.

The long-term charters include 4 x 12700dwt and 2 x 19600dwt MPP  vessels built between 2007 and 2011. The vessels will be delivered to Swire Projects from December 2021 as they complete their current charters.

Namir Khanbabi, General Manager, Swire Projects said:"We are very pleased to partner with Nordic Project & Finance on these charters as we grow our core operating fleet.  

"The addition of these  MPP  vessels is a significant leap forward in our plans and long-term strategy for expanding our projects business. We are looking forward to operating these vessels in the market and developing our service offering to the project sector.” 

