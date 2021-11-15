ADIPEC: TWMA's Solution Cuts Drilling Operations Emissions by 50%

UK-based drilling waste management company, TWMA, said Monday it would highlight how its wellsite processing solution has been proven to reduce the carbon emissions of drilling operations by 50% at this year’s ADIPEC, where it is exhibiting at the show for the sixth time since its first appearance in 2015

The company is set to present a technical paper at a session hosted by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) during the conference. The paper, which was co-authored by DNV, will detail the key benefits of its low carbon drilling solutions.

"With sustainability and net-zero targets at the top of the industry agenda, TWMA is poised to further support customers to improve their environmental performance, especially in the UAE which represents a third of the company’s business," TWMA said.

Halle Aslaksen, Chief Executive Officer at TWMA, said: “For 20 years TWMA has been lowering the carbon emissions of drilling operations using our TCC RotoMill® wellsite processing technology. Since bringing this technology to the UAE in 2012, we have delivered safe, low cost, and sustainable operations to some of the region’s biggest projects, most notably the Upper Zakum development.”

The TCC RotoMill wellsite processing solution allows drilling waste to be processed at the source, eliminating the requirement to ship drilling waste long distances for treatment. The solution significantly lowers carbon emissions, reduces well cost, and improves safety performance, TWMA said.

Aslaksen adds: “We have built a strong business in the UAE over the years by delivering innovative solutions that add value to our customers’ operations. We are always looking for opportunities to share knowledge and best practice and ADIPEC provides a fantastic platform from which to do this. We are very much looking forward to presenting our low carbon drilling solutions to delegates this year.”



With aims to strengthen customer relationships and show its commitment to the market, TWMA is exhibiting at the show for the sixth time since its first appearance in 2015. The company is bringing a new concept to its stand this year, delivering virtual presentations from its team of specialists around the world.

TWMA, based in the UK, also has bases in the UAE, USA, Egypt, Norway, and Africa. The company is, at ADIPEC, also launching its new real-time monitoring technology XLink.

According to TWMA, XLink is a new hardware and software system upgrade that allows customers to monitor their drilling waste operations live from anywhere in the world. The innovative system reduces personnel onboard (POB), improves operational insights, and automates wellsite processing systems to lower cost, improve safety, and lower carbon emissions, says the company which is exhibiting in Hall 8 on stand number 8410.