Offshore Wind: Seaway 7 to Install Foundations at Dogger Bank C

Offshore wind installation firm Seaway 7 has said it has won a sizeable contract for the transport and installation of monopile foundations and transition pieces on the third phase of the Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm in the UK, the Dogger Bank C. For Seaway 7, “sizeable” contracts are between $50 million and $150 million.

The company will use its heavy lift vessel Alfa Lift, and offshore installation will begin in 2024 following the installation of the Dogger Bank A and B phases. The contract award is subject to Dogger Bank C reaching financial close by the end of 2021.

Stuart Fitzgerald, Chief Executive Officer of Seaway 7 said: “We are pleased to have been awarded the work to install foundations on all three phases of the world’s largest offshore wind farm. We look forward to executing the work with quality and safety at the forefront and to working closely with our customer to deliver on the project objectives.”

Steve Wilson, Project Director for Dogger Bank said: “It’s great to be able to confirm that Seaway 7 has been awarded this contract. The Alfa Lift is one of the most innovative heavy transportation and installation vessels on the market and we are very pleased to have them working with us across all three phases as we deliver this ground-breaking project.”

The 3.6GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm, which is to be built more than 130km off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea, is currently being developed in three 1.2GW phases: Dogger Bank A, B, and C.

Dogger Bank A and B is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%) and Eni (20%). In November 2021 SSE Renewables and Equinor, 50:50 joint venture partners in Dogger Bank C, announced Eni would take a 20% stake in the final phase, with SSE Renewables and Equinor maintaining 40% stakes each, in a deal that is expected to complete in Q1 2022.

