Petrobras Taps PXGEO for OBN Survey Offshore Brazil

November 11, 2021

Credit: PXGEO
Offshore seismic surveyor PXGEO has been awarded an ocean bottom node survey contract in Brazil.

PGXEO said that the project, awarded by the Brazilian oil company Petrobras, would start in the second quarter of 2022.

The contract will last for around three months. 

In June 2021, PXGEO acquired Fugro's subsidiary Seabed Geosolutions, a company specializing in Ocean Bottom Node surveys.

The acquisition included a substantial ocean bottom node inventory,  handling equipment, related technology, intellectual property, and project backlog.

The deal with Petrobras is the second OBN deal announced by PXGEO since the completion of the Seabed Geosolutions acquisition.

The company in August said it had secured an Ocean Bottom Node marine seismic acquisition contract in the North Sea. This contract, with an undisclosed client, is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2022. PXGEO said the project would take around three months to complete.  

