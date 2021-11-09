Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
"Clock ticking" to Achieve Energy Transition - Equinor

November 9, 2021

Illustration - Equinor is set to build a floating wind farm in Norway to power offshore platforms and reduce carbon emissions - File image: Equinor
Illustration - Equinor is set to build a floating wind farm in Norway to power offshore platforms and reduce carbon emissions - File image: Equinor

A senior executive for Norwegian oil company Equinor said on Tuesday that the "the clock is ticking" to achieve an energy transition away from hydrocarbon.

"If we don't take action, we'll end up losing out," Equinor's Senior Vice President for Africa Paul McCafferty told the Africa Oil Week conference in Dubai.

The transition will be "more like a 30-year" process, not five or ten years, Africa Oil Corp Chief Executive Officer Keith Hill told the conference.

African states should keep the focus on ensuring energy security for their populations as the continent only accounts for 2 percent of global CO2 emissions, he said.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, writing by Maher Chmaytelli, Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)

