Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Solstad Offshore, DOF Sell Construction Support Vessels

November 9, 2021

Far Saga - Credit: Solstad Offshore
Far Saga - Credit: Solstad Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel owners DOF and Solstad Offshore on Tuesday each announced construction support vessel sale deals.

DOF Subsea said it had agreed to sell the vessel “Geosund” to an international buyer. The estimated delivery of the vessel to the new owner is in Q1, 2022, the company said, without sharing details on the identity of the buyer. 

Geosund (Ex-Far Swan) was built in 2001 as a platform supply vessel and rebuilt to a construction support vessel in 2006.

Separately, Solstad Offshore, via its subsidiary Farstad Supply, has sold the construction support vessel Far Saga to an unnamed buyer.

The delivery of the 2001-built, 89,4 meters long vessel to the new owner took place on Monday, November 8, 2021.

"The sale of the vessel will result in a minor gain in Q4 2021," Solstad Offshore said.

 

Geosund - Credit: RIA MAAT/MarineTraffic.com

 

Activity Industry News Vessels Offshore Energy

Related Offshore News

FPSO Sendje Berge/Credit: Gwenolé de KERMENGUY - MarineTraffic.com

BW Offshore's FPSO to Stay in Nigeria for One More Year
Credt: Eu Tu/MarineTraffic.com

Standard Drilling Sells Stake in VLCC Gustavia S


Trending Offshore News

Coral FLNG Unit in South Korea last year - File Image: Eni

Coral Sul FLNG Project on Track, Eni Says
Activity
Image by STÉFERSON FARIA/Petrobras

Brazil: PetroRio in Talks for Petrobras' Albacora Offshore...
Activity

Sponsored

Want to run a smarter operation?

Want to run a smarter operation?

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

U.S. Republicans in Push to Sanction Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline

U.S. Republicans in Push to Sanction Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline

Ghana Sees Need for Energy Transition, Still Sees Gas as Key - Deputy Minister

Ghana Sees Need for Energy Transition, Still Sees Gas as Key - Deputy Minister

"Clock ticking" to Achieve Energy Transition - Equinor

"Clock ticking" to Achieve Energy Transition - Equinor

FutureOn, Kongsberg Digital in Digital Twin Partnership

FutureOn, Kongsberg Digital in Digital Twin Partnership

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine