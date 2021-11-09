Solstad Offshore, DOF Sell Construction Support Vessels

Norwegian offshore vessel owners DOF and Solstad Offshore on Tuesday each announced construction support vessel sale deals.

DOF Subsea said it had agreed to sell the vessel “Geosund” to an international buyer. The estimated delivery of the vessel to the new owner is in Q1, 2022, the company said, without sharing details on the identity of the buyer.

Geosund (Ex-Far Swan) was built in 2001 as a platform supply vessel and rebuilt to a construction support vessel in 2006.

Separately, Solstad Offshore, via its subsidiary Farstad Supply, has sold the construction support vessel Far Saga to an unnamed buyer.

The delivery of the 2001-built, 89,4 meters long vessel to the new owner took place on Monday, November 8, 2021.

"The sale of the vessel will result in a minor gain in Q4 2021," Solstad Offshore said.

Geosund - Credit: RIA MAAT/MarineTraffic.com