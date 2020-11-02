Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrobras Charters Solstad Vessel Duo

November 2, 2020

Credit: Solstad Offshore
Norwegian offshore vessel company Solstad Offshore has said that Petrobras has extended the contract for the Far Saga construction support vessel.

Solstad said Friday the contract had been extended for a period of one year starting on Oct 30th, 2020. Far Saga has been operating in Brazilian water since 2014. 

To remind, Petrobras had in May 2020 awarded the Far Saga a three-year firm contract, expected to start in 3Q 2020.

This three-year contract has now been amended so that the Far Saga's place will be taken by Solstad's Normand Poseidon vessel, with the contract starting during 1Q 2021. 

Both vessels will sail under the Brazilian flag and will support exploration and production activities on the Brazilian continental shelf, Solstad said Friday.

