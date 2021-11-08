Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Briggs Marine Acquires Majority Stake in ARB Wind

November 8, 2021

Credit: Briggs Marine
UK-based offshore services firm Briggs Marine has acquired a majority stake in ARB Wind, a Fife-based, wind industry inspection, testing, and certification company.

"ARB Wind has a reputation for providing a high-quality service to wind energy clients onshore and the new association with specialist marine services provider Briggs, will enable these skills to be transferred offshore," Briggs Marine said.

Collieson Briggs, Managing Director of Briggs Marine Contractors Ltd said: “The agreement with ARB Wind represents an exciting opportunity for Briggs to further its involvement in the offshore wind sector. Briggs is keen to build on its reputation for providing marine services across all aspects of the renewables industry and this new partnership with ARB Wind allows Briggs to provide a complete package in terms of maintenance services for wind farms, both above and below the waterline.”

Briggs and ARB Wind will collaborate to provide operations and maintenance services to the increasing number of Scottish windfarms, with Briggs providing the marine expertise and project management capabilities to support expansion. 

"With both companies based on the Forth Estuary, they are ideally placed to provide support as well as allowing developers to invest in the local supply chain," Briggs Marine said.

Arran Bell, Managing Director of ARB Wind Limited said: “We are delighted to be joining the Briggs Group this year in a joint commitment to provide enhanced offshore operations, inspection, and maintenance services to the wind energy sector. Combining Briggs extensive marine experience with our onshore expertise will offer the Scottish offshore market a unique integrated package of wind farm services.”

ARB Wind will remain an autonomous company, teaming with its network of regional, national, and international partners and will continue to target growth in its established onshore wind markets. It will benefit from the collaboration with Briggs in various upcoming bids with key clients in the offshore wind industry, Briggs said in a statement.

