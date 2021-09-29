Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Briggs Marine Expands Fleet with Fast Crew Supply Vessel

September 29, 2021

Credit; Briggs Marine
Credit; Briggs Marine

Briggs Marine has acquired Forth Engineer, a Damen FCS 2610 fast crew supply vessel, bringing its wholly-owned fleet to a total of 40. 

"This addition to the fleet allows Briggs Marine to extend its remit further into the renewable energies sector and offer another specialised service option for offshore wind farms," Briggs Marine said.

The new addition to the fleet is a catamaran design vessel featuring a Twin Axe bow, it is designed to carry up to 12 personnel plus crew, along with equipment and light cargo, at speeds of over 24 knots.

 In other Briggs Marine-related news this week, the company on Tuesday said it had won a deal with Seaway 7, to supply demarcation buoys and wave rider buoys for the Seagreen offshore wind farm in the UK.

"These buoys will play a critical role in the safe navigation of all vessels and/or vessel traffic near the site," Briggs Marine said.

Under the contract, Briggs Marine is responsible for the supply, deployment, maintenance, and recovery of 13 demarcation buoys and 3 wave rider buoys for the Seagreen offshore wind farm.

Offshore Wind Offshore Vessels Europe

Related Offshore News

Credit: NED Project

ABS Awards AIP for Ned Project's Hydrogen-ready WTIV...
Credit: Esvagt

Esvagt's New SOV to Work at Offshore Wind Farm in UK


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Maersk Drilling

TotalEnergies' Appraisal Well Offshore Suriname Fails to...
Caribbean
Credit; Keppel Offshore & Marine

Keppel Completes Construction of Offshore Wind Substations...
Offshore Wind

Insight

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Qatar Strikes Long-Term LNG Supply Deal with China's CNOOC

Qatar Strikes Long-Term LNG Supply Deal with China's CNOOC

Bristow Names Guyana Area Manager

Bristow Names Guyana Area Manager

McDermott Joins German Green Hydrogen Project

McDermott Joins German Green Hydrogen Project

CNOOC Makes Large Oil Discovery in China's Bohai Bay

CNOOC Makes Large Oil Discovery in China's Bohai Bay

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine