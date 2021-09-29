Briggs Marine Expands Fleet with Fast Crew Supply Vessel

Briggs Marine has acquired Forth Engineer, a Damen FCS 2610 fast crew supply vessel, bringing its wholly-owned fleet to a total of 40.

"This addition to the fleet allows Briggs Marine to extend its remit further into the renewable energies sector and offer another specialised service option for offshore wind farms," Briggs Marine said.

The new addition to the fleet is a catamaran design vessel featuring a Twin Axe bow, it is designed to carry up to 12 personnel plus crew, along with equipment and light cargo, at speeds of over 24 knots.

In other Briggs Marine-related news this week, the company on Tuesday said it had won a deal with Seaway 7, to supply demarcation buoys and wave rider buoys for the Seagreen offshore wind farm in the UK.

"These buoys will play a critical role in the safe navigation of all vessels and/or vessel traffic near the site," Briggs Marine said.

Under the contract, Briggs Marine is responsible for the supply, deployment, maintenance, and recovery of 13 demarcation buoys and 3 wave rider buoys for the Seagreen offshore wind farm.