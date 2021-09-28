Briggs Marine's Demarcation Buoys for Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm

Seaway 7, a renewables-focused subsidiary of offshore installation firm Subsea 7, has awarded Briggs Marine a contract to supply demarcation buoys and wave rider buoys for the Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm.

"These buoys will play a critical role in the safe navigation of all vessels and/or vessel traffic near the site," Briggs Marine said.

Under the contract, Briggs Marine is responsible for the supply, deployment, maintenance, and recovery of 13 demarcation buoys and 3 wave rider buoys for the Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm.

Preliminary work was carried out by Briggs on eight of the existing Seaway 7-owned buoys before deploying on-site.

Briggs has supplied an additional two buoys and completed the manufacture of a further three steel buoys at the company’s Burntisland facility. Early September saw all 13 buoys and wave rider buoys installed around the Seagreen wind farm.

The buoys supplied by Briggs comprise cardinal buoys that mark the north, south, east and westerly areas of the site and ‘special marks’ which are located around the perimeter of the site to indicate a safe direction of navigation to mariners.

The 1,075MW Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm project is located 27km off the coast of Angus in the North Sea firth.

A £3bn joint venture between TotalEnergies (51%) and SSE Renewables (49%), Seagreen will be Scotland’s largest and deepest offshore wind farm when complete.

Seaway 7 is the main EPCI contractor responsible for the delivery of 114 wind turbine generator foundations and around 300 km of associated inter-array cables for the project. The project will feature 114 V164-10 MW wind turbines, to be delivered by Vestas.



