Fugro Wins Two Site Survey Deals for Denmark’s Energy Island

November 8, 2021

Credit: Fugro
Dutch offshore survey services company Fugro has won two geotechnical site investigation contracts with Energinet for Denmark’s proposed Energy Island project.

The artificial island will be located 80 km offshore in the North Sea and act as a hub connecting the surrounding offshore wind turbines.

Fugro will perform the preliminary geotechnical site investigation for the Energy Island and the nearby offshore wind farm zone. 

The resulting Geo-data will be used to prepare an integrated geological and geotechnical soil model on which wind farm developers will base future tenders.

The fieldwork will run from February to May 2022 and up to four dedicated geotechnical vessels will work on the project. Following the fieldwork, a laboratory testing program will be delivered by various laboratories, including Fugro’s laboratory in Belgium.

This Energy Island contract follows on from the geophysical and unexploded ordnance (UXO) magnetometry survey awarded to Fugro earlier this year and the floating wind lidar measurement campaign that started in October.Illustration: Danish Energy Agency

