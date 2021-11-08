Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vattenfall Picks Siemens Gamesa's 14MW Turbines for 3.6GW UK Offshore Wind Project

November 8, 2021

Credit: Siemens Gamesa
Credit: Siemens Gamesa

Swedish power company Vattenfall has selected wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa as a preferred supplier for its 3.6 GW Norfolk offshore wind power projects in the UK. 

The agreement includes the potential deployment of Siemens Gamesa's new 14MW+ SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbines and a multi-year service agreement. 

Located between 47 - 72 km off the English east coast, the agreement covers Vattenfall’s Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas projects. Each park has a capacity of 1.8 GW.

The nominated preferred supplier agreement between Siemens Gamesa and Vattenfall is subject to the UK Government’s Contract for Difference Round 4 auction award in the calendar year 2022 and subsequent final investment decision by Vattenfall.

According to Vattenfall, its Norfolk projects will form one of the largest offshore wind zones in the world when they are completed. They will be able to generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 4 million homes.

The giant turbine

Siemens Gamesa's new wind turbine features a 236-meter diameter rotor using Siemens Gamesa IntegralBlades, with a 43,500 m2 swept area. This allows the SG 14-236 DD to provide an increase of more than 30% in Annual Energy Production compared to the SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbine. Furthermore, the machine can reach a 15 MW capacity including the company’s Power Boost function.

The prototype SG 14-222 DD machine has been installed at the Danish National Test Center for Large Wind Turbines in Østerild, Denmark. Final commissioning and full operation is expected before the end of the calendar year 2021. 

"This milestone will greatly expedite the installation of the SG 14-236 DD prototype in the calendar year 2022," Siemens Gamesa said.

Activity Industry News Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Credit: twixter/AdobeStock

TenneT Proposes Speeding Up Construction of German...
Credit:bphoto/AdobeStock

U.S. Moves to Expand Offshore Wind Beyond the Northeast


Trending Offshore News

Coral FLNG Unit in South Korea last year - File Image: Eni

Coral Sul FLNG Project on Track, Eni Says
Activity
Credit: Mike Duhon Productions / via Shell

Shell Restarts Production from Hurricane-hit Platforms in...
North America

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Bladt, Semco to Deliver Three 880MW Offshore Substations for CVOW Project

Bladt, Semco to Deliver Three 880MW Offshore Substations for CVOW Project

Siemens Gamesa to Return to Profit in 2022 after Narrowing Annual Loss

Siemens Gamesa to Return to Profit in 2022 after Narrowing Annual Loss

Uniper CFO: Nord Stream 2 Completion Not Cure-all for Gas Market Woes

Uniper CFO: Nord Stream 2 Completion Not Cure-all for Gas Market Woes

Cairn Farms Into Deltic's North Sea Blocks. Becomes Operator

Cairn Farms Into Deltic's North Sea Blocks. Becomes Operator

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine