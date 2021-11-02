Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ConocoPhillips Swings to 3Q Profit

November 2, 2021

ConocoPhillips reported a third-quarter profit on Tuesday, compared with a year-ago loss, thanks to a rebound in crude prices to pre-pandemic levels.

Oil prices have climbed nearly 63% since the beginning of the year, driven by a rise in global demand and on supply bottlenecks, pushing Brent above $86 to its highest in nearly three years. The rally has been accompanied by sky-high gas prices around the world.

The company, which agreed to buy Royal Dutch Shell's Permian basin assets in September, said its production, excluding Libya, rose 41.36% to 1.51 million barrel of oil equivalent (boe) per day in the third quarter.

Prices for its oil and gas averaged $56.92 per boe in the quarter, compared with $30.94, a year earlier.

The Houston-Texas based company posted adjusted earnings of $2.4 billion, or $1.77 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to a loss of $331 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier. 

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Standard Drilling Sells Stake in VLCC Gustavia S

Gazprom Declines to Book More Gas Transit to Europe. Nord Stream 2 Awaiting Approval

Transocean Posts 3Q Loss. Says Market Conditions, Dayrates Improving

Rystad: Offshore Wind Spending Closing the Gap on Oil and Gas Investments

