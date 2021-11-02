Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Simon Møkster, Wärtsilä to Test Ammonia and LNG Dual-fuel Ops on Offshore Vessels

November 2, 2021

Norway-based offshore vessel owner Simon Møkster Shipping has signed a collaboration agreement will Finland-based maritime engine and equipment maker Wärtsilä to carry out a feasibility study on utilizing ammonia as the main fuel in dual-fuel engines where LNG is the alternative fuel.

The goal is to show that adapting offshore support vessels for dual ammonia – LNG operation is feasible and that it can be done safely and efficiently.

"We are excited to join Wärtsilä in this project. We see this as a step towards meeting our targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and our ambition is to cut our fleet’s CO2 emissions by 40 percent by 2030. By 2050 we expect to reach net-zero carbon emissions,” says Anne Jorunn Møkster, Owner and CEO Simon Møkster.

Cato Esperø, Head of Sales Norway, Wärtsilä said: “Decarbonisation is central to the future of shipping, and Wärtsilä is totally committed to helping our customers achieve this goal. This collaboration agreement represents further evidence of this commitment. We are leading the way towards the adoption of alternative cleaner future marine fuels through extensive testing and research, and we see ammonia as an extremely promising option."

The testing will be carried out on the ‘Stril Pioneer’, an offshore supply vessel (OSV) currently operating with Wärtsilä 32DF dual-fuel engines using LNG as the primary fuel. 

The two companies say that by using a blend of ammonia and LNG, emissions of CO2 from the combustion process will be considerably reduced.


Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Standard Drilling Sells Stake in VLCC Gustavia S

Gazprom Declines to Book More Gas Transit to Europe. Nord Stream 2 Awaiting Approval

Transocean Posts 3Q Loss. Says Market Conditions, Dayrates Improving

Rystad: Offshore Wind Spending Closing the Gap on Oil and Gas Investments

