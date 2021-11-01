Forum Energy Technologies Names New Board Director

Forum Energy Technologies, a supplier of remotely operating vehicles for the global offshore energy industry, has appointed Paul E. Rowsey III to its Board of Directors. Rowsey will also serve as a member of the Compensation Committee.

Rowsey, whose appointment increases the company Board's size to nine directors, is the former Executive Chairman of the Board of JLB Partners, a developer, builder, and manager of Class A multi-family assets in select markets in the United States.

He previously served as Non-Executive Chairman of Valaris plc, a publicly-traded offshore drilling contractor, and its predecessor, Ensco plc. Mr. Rowsey was formerly the Chief Executive Officer of Compatriot Capital, and a founder and the managing partner of E2M Partners, LLC, a sponsor and manager of private real estate equity funds.

Rowsey continues to serve as Chairman of E2M. Mr. Rowsey is a graduate of Duke University and Southern Methodist University School of Law, and he is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation.

Cris Gaut, Forum Energy Technologies's Chairman of the Board, said, “I am pleased to welcome Mr. Rowsey to FET’s Board as an independent director. Mr. Rowsey brings a fresh perspective to our Board, has expertise in financial and legal matters, and a proven track record as a business executive and public company director.

"FET’s Board has focused on achieving gender and racial diversity among its members to ensure the highest quality of oversight as we seek to maximize shareholder value. With Mr. Rowsey’s appointment, one-third of the Board is now comprised of members of under-represented categories on public company boards.”