SEE MONSTER: Giant North Sea Offshore Platform to Become Public Art Installation

Weston-super-Mare, a seaside town in Somerset, England, has been selected as home to ‘SEE MONSTER’ a decommissioned North Sea offshore platform that will be transformed into a huge public art installation.

The platform will be located on the site of the town’s disused former lido, Tropicana, in what is said will become "a sensory show-stopper."

Weston-super-Mare has been chosen as one of ten locations across the country to host a flagship, national arts, and culture installation.

SEE MONSTER is part of UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK - a free, national collection of ten large-scale, public art engagement projects that will showcase the UK’s creativity and innovation to the world throughout 2022.

According to press statements released this month, SEE MONSTER will be the world’s first and only repurposed North Sea offshore platform and the largest outdoor installation ever seen in Weston-super-Mare.

North Somerset Council has said that SEE MONSTER will use its seafront location to harness the power of the elements to provide renewable energy for the structure, transforming the seafront into a large-scale public art installation.

Per the press statement, the giant platform will have planted gardens and a waterfall with places to meet, be a fun and educational place which will focus on weather, climate change, and green technologies, and will have a dedicated outreach team with a science, technology, engineering, arts and maths (STEAM) focus.

SEE MONSTER is expected to attract up to 200,000 visitors over the two months it will be in Weston-super-Mare. Entry to SEE MONSTER will be free, with local residents getting a first look. The construction will start in spring 2022 and will take approximately two months.

Leader of North Somerset Council, Cllr Don Davies, said: “It’s an honor to be chosen as one of the ten locations for UNBOXED and we see great opportunities for residents, businesses, and visitors during the eight weeks SEE MONSTER will be with us.

“The renewable technologies that will be showcased at SEE MONSTER support our ambitions for North Somerset to be net carbon neutral by 2030 and we are delighted to support and host this installation.

“It will also provide educational opportunities for our children and young people with close links to our local schools through the community outreach team.” A program of local school visits will run throughout the duration of SEE MONSTER.

Offshore Engineer has reached out to SEE MONSTER project seeking more info on which platform exactly would be used for the project. We will update the article with any response we may receive.





