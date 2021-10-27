Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Two-year Charter: ExxonMobil Hires Valaris Drillship for Angola Drilling

October 27, 2021

Valaris DS-9 / Credit: CapTom - MarineTraffic.com
Valaris DS-9 / Credit: CapTom - MarineTraffic.com

U.S. oil major ExxonMobil has awarded a two-year contract for Valaris' drillship Valaris DS-9 for operations in Angola.

The drillship, formerly known as Ensco DS-9, will work for ExxonMobil's Angolan subsidiary Esso Exploration Angola.

Delivered in 2015 by Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea, the drillship is currently preservation stacked in the Canary Islands, Spain.

Valaris will reactivate the 229.9 meters long drilling rig of the Samsung 12000 design, and mobilize it to Angola ahead of the anticipated contract start in June 2022. No details were shared on the value of the contract.

The contract announcement comes just a week after Valaris said it has secured a contract with Petrobras for the drillship Valaris DS-4. 

The drillship had been preservation stacked in the UK but has recently also moved to the Canary Islands.

The contract for operations offshore Brazil is for a minimum term of 548 days and is expected to start by the early second quarter of 2022.  

Industry News Activity Drilling Africa Rigs

Related Offshore News

Neptune Energy Drills Duster at Tail Prospect Offshore...
BW Adolo FPSO (Credit: BW Offshore /File Photo)

BW Energy Completes Two Production Wells Offshore Gabon


Trending Offshore News

MPI Adventure / Credit: Col/MarineTraffic.com

VIDEO: Jack-up Vessel Drops Turbine Blades Overboard at...
Industry News
Leo - Credit: Samtmendher/MarineTraffic.com

BW Energy to Buy Aquadrill's Drilling Rig and Convert It...
Drilling Rigs

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Neptune Energy Drills Duster at Tail Prospect Offshore Norway

Neptune Energy Drills Duster at Tail Prospect Offshore Norway

Iberdrola's Net Profit Falls 10% on High Energy Costs, Taxes

Iberdrola's Net Profit Falls 10% on High Energy Costs, Taxes

Seadrill Gets Court Approval to Cut Debt, Exit Bankruptcy

Seadrill Gets Court Approval to Cut Debt, Exit Bankruptcy

Equinor Posts Strongest Quarterly Result in Nine Years

Equinor Posts Strongest Quarterly Result in Nine Years

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine