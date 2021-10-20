Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrobras Hires Valaris DS-4 Drillship

October 20, 2021

Valaris DS4 - Credit: Skye Allen
Offshore drilling company Valaris has won a drilling rig contract with the Brazilian oil firm Petrobras offshore Brazil.

The contract is for the drillship Valaris DS-4, for operations offshore Brazil. The contract is for a minimum term of 548 days. 

The drillship is currently preservation stacked in the UK and will transit to the Canary Islands, where it will be reactivated and then mobilized to Brazil.  The contract is expected to start by the early second quarter of 2022. Valaris did not share the financial details of the deal.

The Valaris DS-4 drillship, built in 2010 by Samsung Heavy Industries, was originally delivered to Pride International under the name of Deep Ocean Clarion. Drilling contractor Ensco in 2011 acquired Pride, renaming the deepwater drillship to Ensco DS-4.

The vessel was then renamed Valaris DS4 following the merger between Rowan and Ensco in 2019 when the merged company was renamed Valaris.

Worth reminding, the drillship caught media attention in February when it went adrift, breaking free from moorings near the port at Hunterston, North Ayrshire, Scotland. Read more here.
 

